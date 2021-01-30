PPP planning for horse trading in forthcoming senate elections: Haleem Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday said that the PPP was planning for horse trading in the coming Senate elections.

Addressing a news conference in Sindh Assembly flanked by PTI MNA Saima Nadeem, PMA Adeeba Hassan and others, he said that under the NFC Award the share of Sindh was 22 percent, however, due to abject poverty in Sindh 31 percent of families were helped under the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Program. He said Rs. 60 billion were distributed among 50,000 families.

Haleem Adil said the PPP government gave subsidy only to the rich. The PPP leaders were directly benefited though wheat subsidy, tractor subsidy and captive power project subsidy and the beneficiaries included Omni Group and Anwar Majeed.

He said that the media cell of the PPP was misleading the masses through its false propaganda against the Federal government. The PPP had hired highly paid advisers to spread this disinformation. The fact was that Imran Khan loved Sindh and its people. The federal government had fully helped Sindh, despite there was PPP's government in Sindh and the federal government would continue to assist the people of Sindh.

Haleem Adil said a few days back Ayaz Memon had filed a petition in high court that he was not given promotion. He was not given promotion because there were allegations that NAB and anti-corruption cases were pending against him. In this case the high court sought the list of all people who had done plea bargain with NAB, or cases against them were pending.

The PTI MPA said in recent meeting of Promotion Boards, Irshad Memon was promoted to Grade-21 despite the fact that NAB cases were pending against him. Bachal Rahopoto was promoted who had appeared along with CM Murad before the NAB. He had issued wheat stock of Rs.19 billion on a fake cheque, causing huge loss to the public money. Such corrupt officers were being promoted in Sindh.

He said that a list of 435 people of Sindh had already been submitted in the Sindh High Court and majority of them were officers of Pakistan Administrative and Police services, who should have been sacked.

Under the rotation policy almost half of the bureaucracy in Sindh would be transferred.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said Muhammad Ahmed Rajput XEN had done plea bargain of Rs. 32 Lac, Syed Hussain Naqvi secretary finance had done plea bargain of Rs. 126,00,000, Syed Zahid Hussain, Shahnawaz Khan Babar, Niaz Ahmed Jalbani, Qadir Bux Rind, Muhammad Saffar, Habibur Rehman, Ashiq Hussain and many other officers had done huge plea bargains but they were still posted on their seats.

Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader said that there was the law of jungle in Sindh. The PPP was using the Sindh Assembly for its vested interests, but we will not allow it. The PPP was trying to make laws to save its blue eyed people but we will go to court against this. Three acts passed by the Sindh Assembly had already been annulled by the Supreme Court.

He informed that he had already written a letter to the Prime Minister Imran Khan against the filthy corrupt bureaucracy in Sindh and requested him to get implemented the Civil Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2020 in Sindh. Corrupt officers were enjoying postings in Sindh. The PPP government in Sindh was patronising and promoting corrupt officers and these black sheep had made life miserable for the poor people. These corrupt officers should be shown the doors now.

Haleem Adil further said that corruption of Rs. 967 billion was done during last 10 years in Sindh. The chief minister should tell where Rs. 7880 billion were spent in Sindh during last 12 years. Rs. 80 billion were spent on subsidies in Sindh but common man was not benefited. In past Rs. 2 billion annual subsidy was given on wheat flour and now the subsidy on wheat was Rs. 4 billion per year. To benefit the Omni Group, the Sindh government gave subsidy on tractor scheme. Subsidy was given on captive power project, sugar and many other things for corruption and kickbacks.