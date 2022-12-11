UrduPoint.com

PPP Plans To Observe 15th Death Anniversary Of BB Shaheed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PPP plans to observe 15th death anniversary of BB shaheed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Chapter has finalized arrangements to celebrate the 15th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto shaheed on December 27 in a befitting manner.

Talking to APP, former media advisor to ex-Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Mian Khurram Rasool, said that city would be decorated with the portraits of former Prime Minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto.

He said ZAB and BB devoted their lives to the people and democracy.

They both created awareness among the people about social, civil, economic and political rights among the masses and stabilized the country by uniting the four provinces.

Meanwhile, Vice-President PPP, Punjab Malik Khalid Boby, said that Quran Khawani would be held at 1:00 p.m.

and 'Dua' would be offered at 5.05 p.m.

He informed that Federal ministers and central local leadership would attend the ceremony.

The city president Raja Kamran Hussain said that local body members, the people students federation, people youth organisation, women's wing, people lawyers forums, and people's unity of PIA would participate in the event.

He said Benazir was a leader of International stature, and her services would be remembered forever.

Speakers will highlight the achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who struggled for democracy and sacrificed her life for the people of Pakistan.

Later, he added that Bhutto langer would also be distributed on the occasion.

It is mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, soon after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh.

/395

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Yousaf Raza Gillani Democracy Lawyers Rawalpindi Bagh December Women Media Event Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited PIA P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

8 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

17 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

17 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

17 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.