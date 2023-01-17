UrduPoint.com

PPP Plans To Propose Reserve Seats In Senate, NA For Differently Abled Persons: Faisal Kundi

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PPP plans to propose reserve seats in Senate, NA for differently abled persons: Faisal Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had planned to propose reserved seats in the National Assembly and Senate for the differently abled persons.

"The PPP government has always provided rights to special people and minorities as they strongly believe in their rights", he said.

The minister was speaking during the National Conference 2023 of Community Based Inclusive Development Network (CBIDN) Pakistan under the theme Paradigm of Development, Economy and Equity, Unsolved Dilemma of Inclusion and Social Mainstreaming.

The conference was arranged by Sightsavers in collaboration with the other partners.

Faisal Kundi mentioned that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal had also distributed 50,000 wheelchairs for the terror victims under the leadership of Zamurd Khan.

Over eight million deserving families are benefiting under the Benazir Kafaalat program. Rs. 13 billion released for Educational stipends for children registered in schools of deserving families.

An extra stipend of Rs 500 is given so that girls could also be sent to school.

The aim is to gradually alleviate the poor from poverty by providing soft loans and training so that they can become self-sufficient and find good jobs.

BISP BoD decided to include Transgender Community in the Kafaalat program under BISP, who can benefit from the financial assistance under Benazir Kafaalat program by registering themselves as Transgenders in NADRA.

Faisal Kundi thanked the non-governmental organization Sightsaver for inviting him for this great cause of social inclusion of the differently abled.

The initiative being carried out was lauded by the Minister of State.

The minister offered Sightsavers to contact the BISP and NADRA offices for any input they would like to provide regarding the data available on the differently abled. "We are open to all advice so that we can jointly work to facilitate all the deserving," the minister said.

