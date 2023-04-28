PPP plans workers' convention for elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Friday held a meeting to discuss the provincial political situation, organizational issues, and party mobilization.

Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha chaired the meeting, wherein he instructed officials and workers to prepare for the upcoming elections and emphasized the party's commitment to fighting for the rights of oppressed classes.

The party plans to organize a workers' convention and mobilize workers in all Constituencies of the Peshawar district. Party tickets would be issued in consultation with the workers, the sources said.