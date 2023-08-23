PPP playing role for development of country: Ghazala

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing President Ghazala Gola and General Secretary Zarina Zehri on Wednesday said that the PPP was playing due role to put the country on track of development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing President Ghazala Gola and General Secretary Zarina Zehri on Wednesday said that the PPP was playing due role to put the country on track of development.

PPP's workers should prepare for the general elections in order to win the upcoming election with majority seats in Balochistan, they underlined.

They expressed these views while talking to a delegation of women called on here.

Both leaders said that the PPP was the party of martyrs and ghazis, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari bring employment to the people.

He said that the women workers should be mobilized to deliver the manifesto of the People's Party to the streets for achieving successful result in the election.