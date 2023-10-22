Open Menu

PPP Playing Role For Keeping Peace, Development Of Country For People Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) president of the Quetta Division Khair Muhammad Tareen, said on Sunday that the party was playing an important role to the country's continued prosperity and peace for the benefit of the public.

Today is not the time for chaos, the PPP will get success by taking full part in local body elections of Quetta.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of party workers called on him at the PPP Quetta Division office.

He said that the PPP is the only political party which is always serving the people regardless of caste and color.

He said, the party is well-organized and active in Balochistan, and since it has done so well in local body elections held throughout the province, it will also do well in general elections. He said that the party needed to fully prepare for the next national and local body elections.

