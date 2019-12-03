UrduPoint.com
PPP Plays Cheap Politics: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:54 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said that the PPP leadership always have given immature statements against the government as it did have nothing else to say

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said that the PPP leadership always have given immature statements against the government as it did have nothing else to say.

Talking to a private news channel he said the parliament would look into the matter whether the law of extension needs to be reviewed or amended, the government would follow the court's verdict, he added.

"It is premature to say anything before the court's verdict," he further said.

He said he had proposed earlier that all national institutions should function in a sheer collaboration to steer the country out of crises, moreover conflict among national institutions did bring chaos only.

Replying to a question he said opposition always remained an integral part of democracy and the government would not leave the opposition off the board while taking major decisions.

There were many points in the parliament that opposition and government could be agreed on which should be highlighted on media, Chohan was the best choice among available options, he added.

While responding to another question he said that Modi government scored political points by taking non-serious and insensible decisions in the field of science.

