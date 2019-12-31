UrduPoint.com
PPP Plays Politics On Petty Issues: Minister Of State For Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 02:20 PM

PPP plays politics on petty issues: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should not play politics on petty issues stressing that mandate given by the masses was not meant to be sold for personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should not play politics on petty issues stressing that mandate given by the masses was not meant to be sold for personal gains.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed lack of political wisdom as the offer given by him of giving ministerial portfolios to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had negated the political acumen of Bhutto legacy.

He further stated the PPP did bring no improvement and development in the life of a common man of Sindh as people in the province survived with the deadly diseases, drought and other calamities without proper facilities.

