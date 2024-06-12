PPP Pledges Budget Passage For National Continuity: Mandviwalla
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, Senator Salim Mandviwalla, said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as an ally, will support the upcoming budget to ensure the country does not come to a standstill.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PPP will review the budget once it is presented and will offer recommendations for any necessary changes.
He expressed disappointment over the government's inadequate discussion of the budget, emphasizing that thorough deliberation is crucial.
Answering a question, he said that political stability was essential for attracting both foreign and local investments.
He underscored that both growth and stability are key factors in attracting investors and emphasized the importance of creating a stable political environment to foster economic growth.
