PPP pledges to public welfare: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday pledged that the PPP is committed to the public welfare.

Talking to a private news channel, he declared PPP’s 10-point election manifesto as a public welfare agenda.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was appearing in the people's court with his party’s manifesto. He

said Bilawal's 10-point manifesto was the public welfare manifesto.

PPP’s election manifesto reflects the party’s focus on addressing the issues of unemployment, poverty, health and free education for the citizens, he added.

PPP information secretary proposed to Nawaz Sharif to hold a public debate with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on national tv. He was of the view that the former three-time prime minister does not stand a chance to win the debate with Bilawal.

He claimed that the PPP has a public welfare manifesto that has upset his opponents.

He said that the PPP has increased the salaries of government employees by 200 percent, while alleging that Nawaz Sharif had dismissed thousands of workers whenever he came to power.