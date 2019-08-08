UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Plundered The Country, Made Karachi Garbage Dump: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:14 PM

PPP plundered the country, made Karachi garbage dump: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Thursday lambasting the leadership of Pakistan People's Party, said they plundered the country, usurped resources of Sindh and made Karachi a garbage dump and now Bilawal was acting in an indecent manner and hurling threats at the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Thursday lambasting the leadership of Pakistan People's Party, said they plundered the country, usurped resources of Sindh and made Karachi a garbage dump and now Bilawal was acting in an indecent manner and hurling threats at the government.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he called Bilawal Bhutto 'accidental chairman' of his party and spokesman of a family of plunderers. He said father and aunt of Bilawal had been arrested on theft and plunder charges.

Bilawal Bhutto became Chairman of his party through short-cut and with a chit and now he was using non-parliamentary language in the National Assembly, he added.

The minister said the opposition leaders were facing different charges of corruption.

He objected to the unruly behaviour of the opposition in the assembly and said opposition was not raising issues concerning the public.

The opposition was using the Parliament as an excuse for production orders and against their arrests and for their personal interests, he added.

He said opposition did not discuss the issue of Kashmir in the joint sitting of the Parliament till the production orders of alleged thieves and looters were not issued.

Opposition was not concerned that Kashmiris were getting martyred, their houses were being burnt and women were oppressed, he said.

People of Kashmir were looking towards Pakistan, he added.

As he was speaking, opposition members gathered around the dais of the Speaker and continued to raise slogans to protest against the arrest of Maryam Nawaz Sharif by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore outside the Kot Lakhpat jail.

As opposition members refused to listen to the Deputy Speaker QasimKhan Suri who was chairing the session, he adjourned the House to meetagain on Friday morning.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Lahore Corruption National Assembly Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Parliament Jail Women Family Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Any review on trade downgrading linked with revisi ..

45 seconds ago

Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

47 seconds ago

Two injured in N Waziristan blasts

50 seconds ago

Eighty People Injured in Clashes Between Kyrgyz Po ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake - European ..

5 minutes ago

Syed Noor welcomes ban on Indian films and dramas

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.