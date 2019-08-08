PPP plundered the country, made Karachi garbage dump: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Thursday lambasting the leadership of Pakistan People's Party, said they plundered the country, usurped resources of Sindh and made Karachi a garbage dump and now Bilawal was acting in an indecent manner and hurling threats at the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Thursday lambasting the leadership of Pakistan People's Party, said they plundered the country, usurped resources of Sindh and made Karachi a garbage dump and now Bilawal was acting in an indecent manner and hurling threats at the government

Speaking in the National Assembly, he called Bilawal Bhutto 'accidental chairman' of his party and spokesman of a family of plunderers. He said father and aunt of Bilawal had been arrested on theft and plunder charges.

Bilawal Bhutto became Chairman of his party through short-cut and with a chit and now he was using non-parliamentary language in the National Assembly, he added.

The minister said the opposition leaders were facing different charges of corruption.

He objected to the unruly behaviour of the opposition in the assembly and said opposition was not raising issues concerning the public.

The opposition was using the Parliament as an excuse for production orders and against their arrests and for their personal interests, he added.

He said opposition did not discuss the issue of Kashmir in the joint sitting of the Parliament till the production orders of alleged thieves and looters were not issued.

Opposition was not concerned that Kashmiris were getting martyred, their houses were being burnt and women were oppressed, he said.

People of Kashmir were looking towards Pakistan, he added.

As he was speaking, opposition members gathered around the dais of the Speaker and continued to raise slogans to protest against the arrest of Maryam Nawaz Sharif by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore outside the Kot Lakhpat jail.

As opposition members refused to listen to the Deputy Speaker QasimKhan Suri who was chairing the session, he adjourned the House to meetagain on Friday morning.