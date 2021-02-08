UrduPoint.com
PPP, PML N Afraid Of Defeat In Senate Elections: FM Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) are afraid of defeat in Senate polls.

Addressing a public rally on occasion of inaugural ceremonies of different road schemes at UC 64 in NA 156, Foreign Minister remarked that both parties, PPP and PML N, always did "Briefcase politics".

Why both political parties are worried on open ballot, he questioned and stated that opposition was noticing confirmed defeat in upcoming Senate elections.

Qureshi maintained those who raised slogan of sanctity of vote (Vote Ko Izzat Do) should also maintain the sanctity of votes in Senate elections also.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was working on one point, which aimed at avoiding cases and seek National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Qureshi said that PDM was doing politics of chaos and It was also targeting country's institutions while urging them (PDM) to show some political maturity.

To whom agenda, was PDM working, asked Qureshi adding that PDM should not issue irresponsible statements which could harm the system.

Qureshi categorically stated that the government would not offer any NRO to looters.

The date for tendering resignations was over. Now, PDM is talking about holding long march. Shah Mahmood maintained that the PTI government had no threat from PDM's protest demonstrations.

The government will complete its constitutional term Qureshi sadig adding that the incumbent government was working on durable masses friendly development projects.

The government is evolving policies to facilitate common men. Prime Minister Imran Khan is pro-poor leader and he is committed to the welfare of the poor, stated FM Qureshi. Qureshi also inaugurated eight different road schemes on this occasion.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, and large number of PTI workers and citizens were also present.

