UrduPoint.com

PPP, PML-N Agree To Field Joint Candidate For AJK President Slot

,   ,   , ,   , ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:40 PM

PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidate for AJK President slot        

The Sources say that both major opposition parties, despite having differences, have decided to field a joint candidate against Barrister Sultan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday agreed to field joint candidate for the slot of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President.

The Sources said that both major opposition parties, despite having differences, have agreed to field a joint candidate against Barrister Sultan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PML-N instead of nominating its own candidate will support and vote for PPP’s Mian Abdul Waheed.

Meanwhile PTI leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday reportedly announced the nomination of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry as the candidate of PTI for the presidential slot of AJK.

The new president of AJK will be elected on August 17 while the oath-taking ceremony will be held on August 24, according to the schedule of election to the office.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party August Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UNICEF to support Libyan mass COVID-19 vaccination ..

UNICEF to support Libyan mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign

7 minutes ago
 Over 1.82 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 1.82 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

9 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record high daily cases of COVID- ..

Thailand reports record high daily cases of COVID-19, recoveries

9 minutes ago
 3049 persons recruited against 6% Balochistan quot ..

3049 persons recruited against 6% Balochistan quota in last three years, NA info ..

9 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

9 minutes ago
 CTD arrests son-in-law of notorious Rehman Dacoit

CTD arrests son-in-law of notorious Rehman Dacoit

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.