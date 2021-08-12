PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidate for AJK President slot        

, , , , , ,

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday agreed to field joint candidate for the slot of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President.

The Sources said that both major opposition parties, despite having differences, have agreed to field a joint candidate against Barrister Sultan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PML-N instead of nominating its own candidate will support and vote for PPP’s Mian Abdul Waheed.

Meanwhile PTI leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday reportedly announced the nomination of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry as the candidate of PTI for the presidential slot of AJK.

The new president of AJK will be elected on August 17 while the oath-taking ceremony will be held on August 24, according to the schedule of election to the office.