PPP, PML-N Ask ECP To Announce Date For Next Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Afnan Ullah on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to announce the exact date for the next elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Afnan Ullah on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to announce the exact date for the next elections.

ECP is responsible for organizing free and fair elections after completing the delimitation process, he said while talking to ptv.

To a question about the Charter of Democracy (CoD), he said that PPP and PML-N had made CoD for the political stability of this country.

All the political parties will have to follow the CoD for the progress and prosperity of their people living in different Constituencies, he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Zulfikar Ali Badar while expressing his point of view on general elections, said that ECP should call a meeting of all political parties so that a consensus could be developed for the next elections.

He said ECP could remove ambiguity after announcing the exact date for the next polling in the country.

Legal Expert Syed Tanseer Bukhari said that the ECP should summon all parties conference (APC), to develop a consensus about the time frame for the next elections. Free and fair elections are key to achieving success in every field, he said.

