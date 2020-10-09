PPP, PML-N bigwigs came into power through backdoor channels: Ali Muhammad Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz bigwigs came into power through back doors channels in the past.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a democratic manner, had badly exposed the PPP and PML-N reprehensible and repulsive politics against the people and national institutions including judiciary and armed forces, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PPP and PML-N were not democratic parties as Zardari and Sharif families were ruling in them, terming the democratic to both a joke with their workers and supporters.

He said the prime minister being a public representative had been devising strategies, taking solid decisions and working efficiently to bring change in the living standard of the common man.

He said the government was taking gigantic measures to alleviate the inflation which was the biggest challenge and problem being confronting by the country.

The micro economic indicators were heading into right direction to bring stability and development, he added.