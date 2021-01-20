PPP, PML-N Collect Money From Dubious Persons To Run Their Affairs: Shibli
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:05 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday alleged that the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N collected money from dubious persons to run party affairs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday alleged that the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N collected money from dubious persons to run party affairs.
"The PPP and PML-N raised funds from suspected people to handle their party affairs and fight election, " he stated while talking to a private television channel.
Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had provided details about its foreign fund-raising and urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hear the foreign funding case openly.
Both the PPP and PML-N leaders were trying to flee from the ECP to avoid disclosing the details of funds collected by them.
As regards the opposition's blame game, the minister said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had always tried to hoodwink the nation by saying that the Sharif family did not have any assets abroad.