UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Collect Money From Dubious Persons To Run Their Affairs: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:05 PM

PPP, PML-N collect money from dubious persons to run their affairs: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday alleged that the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N collected money from dubious persons to run party affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday alleged that the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N collected money from dubious persons to run party affairs.

"The PPP and PML-N raised funds from suspected people to handle their party affairs and fight election, " he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had provided details about its foreign fund-raising and urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hear the foreign funding case openly.

Both the PPP and PML-N leaders were trying to flee from the ECP to avoid disclosing the details of funds collected by them.

As regards the opposition's blame game, the minister said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had always tried to hoodwink the nation by saying that the Sharif family did not have any assets abroad.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim Family TV From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in several indexes relate ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Minister listens to public problems

47 seconds ago

Biden Becomes 46th US President

50 seconds ago

Bulgaria to Use New NPP Reactors to Expand Soviet- ..

52 seconds ago

Libyan Conflict Parties Agree on Constitutional Re ..

54 seconds ago

US, Pakistan want to strengthen their mutual ties: ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.