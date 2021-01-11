UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Deviate From 'charter Of Democracy' Due To Fear Of Defeat In Senate Elections: Faisal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:33 PM

PPP, PML-N deviate from 'charter of democracy' due to fear of defeat in Senate elections: Faisal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had deviated from the 'charter of democracy' due to fear of defeat in the Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had deviated from the 'charter of democracy' due to fear of defeat in the Senate elections.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court after hearing the presidential reference regarding the Senate elections through open balloting, he said billions of rupees were being used in the Senate elections on the sale and purchase of votes.

He said steps were being taken to bring transparency into the electoral process and all other issues.

He said the PPP and PML-N always won the elections by rigging and using the money.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was given the world longest and biggest sit-in for bringing transparency and reforms in the elections system.

He said the prime minister had also expelled his own members of provincial assembly from the party due to corruption in the Senate elections.

Faisal Javed said opposition parties were opposing transparency in the Senate elections, adding that Senator Mian Raza Rabbani also opposed transparent elections process during today's Senate session.

He said transparent elections would not only the victory of any party but the whole Pakistan.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Provincial Assembly Raza Rabbani Sale Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

36 minutes ago

UoS, Bayanat sign MoU

36 minutes ago

Madrid paralysed after heavy snowfall

3 minutes ago

Premium packages for UFC Fight Island Triple Heade ..

36 minutes ago

Washington Monument to Be Closed Through January 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Championship: Boys ath ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.