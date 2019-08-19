UrduPoint.com
PPP, PML- N Ditched Fazalur Rehman On APC:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:54 PM

PPP, PML- N ditched Fazalur Rehman on APC:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, have once again ditched Maulana Fazalur Rehman

In a tweet, she said that All-Party Conference of the opposition, called by Fazalur Rehman, has flopped due to back-pain of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and organisational tour of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She questioned that how the opposition leaders, who do not mutually speak truth, would speak truth to the people.

She said that there was a difference in agenda of Maulana Fazalur Rehman and these parties which were working on 'save looted money agenda'.

She asked Maulana Fazalur Rehman to leave PPP and PML-N and shouldraise his voice for the rights of besieged people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

