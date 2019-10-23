(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Wednesday said both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples' Party were doing politics on health issues of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari to halt accountability process against them

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were champions of corruption and money laundering and both the opposition leaders were confining in jail on massive corruption charges, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said all kinds of best medical facilities were being provided to Nawaz Sharif despite that he wanted to go abroad for treatment, adding Nawaz Sharif's disease remedy was available in the country.

Usman Dar said the court had already given its verdict regarding Nawaz Sharif's health condition that he could not approach to foreign countries for the treatment.

He urged both the PPP and PML-N to refrain on playing politics on the heath issues of their bigwigs.

He said the PPP and PML-N were using the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a shield to impede accountability process against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari but they would not achieve success in their nefarious designs.

The special assistant said during so-called Azadi March, the protection of people of the Federal capital was top most priority of the incumbent government and it would take actions against violators as per law.