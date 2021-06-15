UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Exploited Poor 'ruthlessly' During Their Tenures: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

PPP, PML-N exploited poor 'ruthlessly' during their tenures: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said these were PPP and PML-N, which during their tenures in government, introduced the culture of ruthless exploitation of poor and put the country under dominance of foreign financial institutions.

Reacting to statements of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Aurangzeb, he said the opposition parties were totally confused after seeing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government's historic, successful and unprecedented Federal budget.

The minister said the pro-poor and growth-oriented budget presented by the PTI government had darkened the political future of the two parties – PPP and PML-N.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had allocated resources in the budget for the poor who were being looted by these two parties, he said, adding "Both the parties are worried about increase in minimum wage and salaries of government employees." After the federal budget, Farrukh said Bilawal was foreseeing the Sindh province slipping from the hands of the PPP.

Under the PTI government, all facilities like employment, housing, health and development were available for the public, he added.

He said youth were benefiting from the Kamayab Jawan Programme and earning respectable livelihood, while the Health Card was fast becoming a guarantee of public health.

Farrukh said the Health Card facility had been provided to the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas an amount of Rs 60 billion had been earmarked for the Punjab province in that regard.

He said the Ehsass Programme had become a source of welfare for the poor and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was becoming a symbol of roof and shelter for homeless people The minister was of the view that with the construction of 10 big dams was opening the door for production of inexpensive electricity and agricultural revolution in the country.

He said a gang that came out of jails on bail wanted to stop the country's journey towards economic development by creating chaos.

Farrukh said Punjab's historic budget, which was presented after the federal budget, had completely isolated this corrupt gang.

The minister expressed the confidence that the downtrodden segments of the society would rise and flourish under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "We will achieve the goal of welfare state by building economy with responsibility and transparency," he remarked.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Naya Pakistan Budget Maryam Aurangzeb Pakistan Peoples Party National University Muslim All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition Housing Employment

Recent Stories

UAE participates in consultative, extraordinary me ..

12 minutes ago

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two dacoi ..

13 minutes ago

Govt spends Rs3.3bn on seven agri projects worth R ..

13 minutes ago

PHF asks affiliated units to prepare umpires for F ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh govt to present budget for FY2021-22 today

25 minutes ago

UVAS holds webinar on World Environment day

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.