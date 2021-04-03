UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Exposing To Each Other: Farukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:42 PM

PPP, PML-N exposing to each other: Farukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Saturday said the leading opposition parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have parted their ways as both were exposing each other

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Saturday said the leading opposition parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have parted their ways as both were exposing each other.

Talking to a private news channel, he said disputes and differences between PPP and PML-N were become on surfaced and both the parties were showing no confidence against each other.

He said these two parties were responsible for all problems of the country in real sense as both the leaderships had looted national wealth ruthlessly during their governments.

Farukh Habib said the people were using expensive electricity in the country due to wrong and expensive agreements of the previous governments, adding there was not a single dam was constructed in the country from last 50 years.

The previous governments of PPP and PML-N did not construct any small or big dam for hydel power production, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the present government had started work on construction of two dams including Bhasha and Mohmand for Hydro power generation.

The incumbent government had brought improvement in power sector, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government was working to improve agriculture sector which was also neglected during the previous governments, adding wheal of the construction industry had been running smoothly by the prudent policies of the government.

To another query, he said all the political parties would have to work together for making legislation in the Parliament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Agriculture Dam Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All From Government Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches strategy to transform ..

1 minute ago

Saeed Al Tayer inspects work progress at 4th phase ..

1 minute ago

Tbilisi Residents Protesting Against Overnight Cur ..

19 minutes ago

NCOC issues special guidelines for Ramadan

19 minutes ago

Matsushima and Dupont send Clermont and Toulouse i ..

19 minutes ago

District administration inspect utility store for ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.