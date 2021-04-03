PPP, PML-N exposing to each other: Farukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Saturday said the leading opposition parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have parted their ways as both were exposing each other

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Saturday said the leading opposition parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have parted their ways as both were exposing each other.

Talking to a private news channel, he said disputes and differences between PPP and PML-N were become on surfaced and both the parties were showing no confidence against each other.

He said these two parties were responsible for all problems of the country in real sense as both the leaderships had looted national wealth ruthlessly during their governments.

Farukh Habib said the people were using expensive electricity in the country due to wrong and expensive agreements of the previous governments, adding there was not a single dam was constructed in the country from last 50 years.

The previous governments of PPP and PML-N did not construct any small or big dam for hydel power production, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the present government had started work on construction of two dams including Bhasha and Mohmand for Hydro power generation.

The incumbent government had brought improvement in power sector, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government was working to improve agriculture sector which was also neglected during the previous governments, adding wheal of the construction industry had been running smoothly by the prudent policies of the government.

To another query, he said all the political parties would have to work together for making legislation in the Parliament.