PPP, PML-N failed to bring amendments in NAB law: Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Friday said the opposition was making hue and cry over amendments made in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, as they were failed to bring any amendment in its law during their tenures.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had appointed the chairman NAB with consensus in the past. Both the political parties had always ready for amending the laws for protecting their personal interests, he added.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said all the allied parties were fully intact with the government and working jointly for the development of the country.