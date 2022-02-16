PPP, PML-N get together for protecting loot, plunder: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the two arch rivals, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), came close to each other for protecting their loot and plunder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the two arch rivals, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), came close to each other for protecting their loot and plunder.

"All personal differences are kept aside when you are common in thefts," he said while reminding PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the cases framed against his father Asif Ali Zardari and late mother Benazir Bhutto by the PML-N leaders while being in the government.

Reacting to Bilawal address to a public meeting, he asked the PPP chairman to be mindful of those who were behind toppling of the Benazir-led governments in the past.

"Those were Nawaz and Shehbaz who had framed the cases against Benazir and Zardari, not Imran Khan." He said it was rhetoric of Shehbaz Sharif that he would drag "Ali Baba & 40 Chor" (Asif Zardari and company) on streets and recover the looted amount after tearing their bellies.

The minister said the peoples party was known for selling jobs even to those who fulfilled criteria and merit. It was the PPP which introduced the culture of rowdyism and killings in student unions.

The slogan of bred, cloth and shelter had become a joke as the PPP's governments never implemented those initiatives, he said, adding Bilawal today told a lie while standing among the Sindh youth about provision of free treatment to the provincial dwellers.

He explained that if there was any free treatment being provided in Tharparkar, it had been made possible through the Sehat Insaf card.

Farrukh asked Bilawal to explain as to how many schools, colleges and universities were opened in Sindh by the PPP government during the last thirteen years of its rule.

He said the fact was that the feudal like Bilawal did not give attention to provide basic facilities such as health and education to the people as they themselves went abroad for the purpose.