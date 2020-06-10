UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Get United Against PTI Govt In Fear Of Accountability: Kanwal Shauzab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:25 PM

PPP, PML-N get united against PTI govt in fear of accountability: Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that the leaderships of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have similarity in looted wealth of the nation and joint hands against government in their fear of accountability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that the leaderships of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have similarity in looted wealth of the nation and joint hands against government in their fear of accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that opposition was united under against the government to protect their alleged corruption cases and to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

It was first the Sharif brothers who blamed Zardari for being corrupt then it was Zardari with his son accusing the Sharifs of corruption and now they both are joining hands to save each other," she said Kanwal said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal enmity against the opposition parties' leadership and that he only wishes that the plundered national wealth should be recovered from the looters.

"Our manifesto is to eradicate corruption, bring back the looted money and provide justice to people without any prejudice and discrimination", she said.

The National Accountability Bureau and courts are independent institution and PTI led government believes in the independent working of the institutions, she added.

She said it was a commitment of incumbent government to provide relief to downtrodden and poor segments of society under the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

She also said the steps were taken to create a society on the pattern of state of Madina to reduce suffering of people who are facing financial hardships.

Replying to a question, she made it clear that this was a very wrong perception that PTI government was taking revenge from the opposition and NAB was serving any political agenda of the government.

It was credibility of PTI government that it ensured the independent functioning of institution, she added.

"We do not believe on politics of revenge", she added.

In another question related to coronavirus, she said the government was pursuing a holistic strategy to combat coronavirus and they have to make tough policy choices to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RPO for ensuring financial support for affected po ..

25 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 10 ..

1 minute ago

Two hotels sealed for violating corona SOPs

1 minute ago

Roger Federer out of tennis until 2021 after knee ..

1 minute ago

Virus closure protest leaves three dead in DR Cong ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.