PPP, PML-N get united against PTI govt in fear of accountability: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that the leaderships of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have similarity in looted wealth of the nation and joint hands against government in their fear of accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that opposition was united under against the government to protect their alleged corruption cases and to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

It was first the Sharif brothers who blamed Zardari for being corrupt then it was Zardari with his son accusing the Sharifs of corruption and now they both are joining hands to save each other," she said Kanwal said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal enmity against the opposition parties' leadership and that he only wishes that the plundered national wealth should be recovered from the looters.

"Our manifesto is to eradicate corruption, bring back the looted money and provide justice to people without any prejudice and discrimination", she said.

The National Accountability Bureau and courts are independent institution and PTI led government believes in the independent working of the institutions, she added.

She said it was a commitment of incumbent government to provide relief to downtrodden and poor segments of society under the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

She also said the steps were taken to create a society on the pattern of state of Madina to reduce suffering of people who are facing financial hardships.

Replying to a question, she made it clear that this was a very wrong perception that PTI government was taking revenge from the opposition and NAB was serving any political agenda of the government.

It was credibility of PTI government that it ensured the independent functioning of institution, she added.

"We do not believe on politics of revenge", she added.

In another question related to coronavirus, she said the government was pursuing a holistic strategy to combat coronavirus and they have to make tough policy choices to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods.