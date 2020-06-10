UrduPoint.com
PPP, PML-N Get United Against PTI Govt To Escape From Accountability: Kanwal Shauzab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:44 PM

PPP, PML-N get united against PTI govt to escape from accountability: Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said since the leaderships of both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had looted the national wealth, they joined hands against the PTI government for fear of accountability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said since the leaderships of both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had looted the national wealth, they joined hands against the PTI government for fear of accountability.

The opposition leaders were trying to protect themselves from corruption cases and for that they wanted to get another NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), she said while talking to a private news channel.

Kanwal Shauzab said first the Sharif brothers had called PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari corrupt and Zardari and his son accused the Sharifs of doing corruption and now they both had got united to save each other.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal enmity against the opposition leaders and he only desired that the plundered national wealth should be recovered from the looters.

"Our manifesto is to eradicate corruption, bring back the looted money and provide justice to the people without any prejudice and discrimination," she said.

She said the National Accountability Bureau and courts were independent. The PTI government believed in non interference in the working of institutions, she added.

Kanwal Shauzab said it was the commitment of incumbent government to provide relief to the downtrodden and poor segments of society under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It had taken steps to create a society on the pattern of State of Madina to reduce sufferings of the people, who were facing financial hardships.

Replying to a question, she rejected the perception that the PTI government was taking any revenge from the opposition and NAB was serving its political agenda. The credit went to the PTI government, which had ensured independent functioning of institutions, she added.

"We do not believe in the politics of revenge," she added.

To a query about the coronavirus, she said the government was pursuing a holistic strategy to combat the pandemic, and had to make tough policy choices to strike a balance between the lives of people and their livelihoods.\932

