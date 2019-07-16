UrduPoint.com
PPP, PML-N Govts Responsible For Inflation, Unemployment: Chann

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chann on Tuesday said the last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N were responsible for poverty, unemployment and inflation being faced by people of the country.

The entire nation was suffering by weak policies and massive corruption done by past leaders of PPP and PML-N during their tenures, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

The previous governments could not pay proper attention to the betterment of institutions, he added.

The country was facing the economic crunch due to debt pile-up issue, he added.

To a question about video scandal regarding a judge, he said, "a complete inquiry was needed to find the truth." In reply to a question about judicial system, he said there was a need to bring reforms to further improve the system.

To another question regarding accountability, he said the institution concerned was carrying out the process of accountability without any discrimination.

