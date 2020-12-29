UrduPoint.com
PPP, PML-N Govts Ruined National Institutions: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

PPP, PML-N govts ruined national institutions: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruined the national institutions.

The Pakistan International Airlines, Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television, Life Insurance, Pakistan Steel Mills and other state institutions had been damaged due to the wrong policies adopted by the past regimes, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Lashing at the Sindh government, he said the people living in the interior areas of the province were facing unemployment, unrest and poverty due to lethargic attitude of the rulers.

He said the opposition leaders while in power showed reluctance in recovering the looted national wealth from the rivals, though they had instituted corruption cases against each other. However, they were now out to topple the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was not following their agenda and was committed to recover the looted money from them, he added.

To a question about appointments in the ptv and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Shibli Faraz said all the recruitments were made on merit and following the required procedure.

