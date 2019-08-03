PPP, PML-N launch movement to protect Zardari, Nawaz Sharif from corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media, and head of Central Media Department of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Iftikhar Durrani, on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had launched the movement to protect Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, from the corruption cases.

Both Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz were working on one agenda to save their fathers who had been found involved in number of corruption cases of money laundering and fake accounts, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

No confidence move initiated by PPP and PML-N, for Sadiq Sanjrani, had badly failed, he said.

Durrani said people had accepted the narrative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, who was an honest person. The narrative of PTI, got success in FATA and Senate elections, he added.

The leadership of PPP and PML-N, were corrupt and people had rejected their narrative altogether, he said.

The people following the corrupt leaders of PPP and PML-N, were disseminating false propaganda just to protect Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, he stated.

The present leadership of PTI had made it clear that no compromise would be made on corruption charges. Those found involved in corruption and other similar activities would have to face courts, he added.