PPP, PML-N leaders being investigated fro corruption: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the leadership of both the Pakistan Peoples' Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were being investigated for their corrupt practices and wrongdoings

The two parties remained in governments for the last 35 years and ruthlessly looted the national exchequer, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power with the pledge to wipe out the menaces of corruption and money laundering, and recover the looted national wealth. It was impossible for it to give an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the corrupt, she added.

Dr Firdous said today the entire knew that the PML-N was a party of corrupt leaders.

She said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was a sovereign institution, which was carrying out the accountability process independently.

She said the PTI government always respected the courts' verdicts as the party had struggled for the independence of judiciary.

The special assistant said ironically the opposition leaders were staying at their homes instead getting admitted to hospitals after getting bail from courts on medical grounds.