PPP, PML-N leaders got corruption cases registered against on another: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had not lodged even a single corruption case against the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

The leadership of both parties got cases registered against each other during their respective governments, he said while winding up discussion on the motion moved by Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq and others in the Senate regarding alleged political victimization and denial of fundamental rights to the opposition leaders and revocation of citizenship of a former parliamentarian.

The minister said the PTI did not register a single case against any parliamentarian on political ground.

He recalled that the PTI had demanded probe into election rigging and electoral reforms after the 2013 general election. They had called for opening of only four Constituencies but the then government refused to accept the demand despite tall claims of the then interior minister for opening of 40, he added.

He said the PTI workers were arrested and even cases were registered against the incumbent prime minister and president under terrorist acts.

Murad Saeed said the Panama Paper Leaks were made public in 2016 by investigative journalists and not the PTI.

He said the PTI government did not believe in political victimization, which was evident from the fact that no hurdle was created in the way of opposition's protest march during its journey from Karachi to Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had even directed the Capital Development Authority chairman to provide maximum facilities to the participants of opposition's sit-in in the Federal Capital to protect them from harsh weather.

He said the government also believed in parliamentary democracy as they were answerable to the people.

The minister said Article 19 of the Constitution guaranteed freedom of expression and no hindrance was created in that regard.

He said the prime minister pleaded the Kashmir case effectively at all international forums, including the United Nations, which was equally appreciated by the Pakistani as well as international media.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman did nothing for the Kashmir issue and only enjoyed facilities as Kashmir Committee chairman.

The minister said around 70 per cent Sindhi people had no access to safe drinking water but no attention was given in that regard. Fake accounts were used for plundered money by the PPP leadership, he added.

He said Sindh and religious cards were being used to safeguard corruption, but the PTI had never used religious or any other cards.