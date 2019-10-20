PPP, PML-N leaders using JUI-F to escape from jails: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbassi on Sunday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, leaders were using the shoulders of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), to escape from jails and corruption cases.

Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were trying to come out from jail by supporting march of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman towards Islamabad, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

MNA urged the JUI-F chief to refrain from sabotaging Kashmir cause and solidarity day being observed across the country on October 27.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was inviting the seminary children for long march towards the Federal capital just to create unrest in the country, he added.

The present government wanted to bring all seminary children into mainstream and provide them education so that they could also become doctors, engineers and judges. Sadaqat Ali Abbassi said that the entire nation would not support the march of JUI-F.

In reply to a question about inflation, unemployment and weak economy, he said that the people were facing all difficulties because of the massive corruption of last governments. He said that PTI government was making all out efforts to control inflation besides creating environment for jobs.

He said that current account deficit had been reduced while the exports were increasing due to the policies of the PTI government.