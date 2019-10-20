UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Leaders Using JUI-F To Escape From Jails: MNA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

PPP, PML-N leaders using JUI-F to escape from jails: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbassi on Sunday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, leaders were using the shoulders of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), to escape from jails and corruption cases.

Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were trying to come out from jail by supporting march of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman towards Islamabad, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

MNA urged the JUI-F chief to refrain from sabotaging Kashmir cause and solidarity day being observed across the country on October 27.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was inviting the seminary children for long march towards the Federal capital just to create unrest in the country, he added.

The present government wanted to bring all seminary children into mainstream and provide them education so that they could also become doctors, engineers and judges. Sadaqat Ali Abbassi said that the entire nation would not support the march of JUI-F.

In reply to a question about inflation, unemployment and weak economy, he said that the people were facing all difficulties because of the massive corruption of last governments. He said that PTI government was making all out efforts to control inflation besides creating environment for jobs.

He said that current account deficit had been reduced while the exports were increasing due to the policies of the PTI government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Education Jail Long March Pakistan Peoples Party March October Sunday Muslim All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

3 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

3 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

3 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.