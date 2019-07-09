UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Leaders Utilize Public Money For Foreign Trips, Tips: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

PPP, PML-N leaders utilize public money for foreign trips, tips: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been using the public money for foreign tours, besides spending a colossal amount for hotel tips.

The last governments of PPP and PML-N, had borrowed the loan of Rs.24000 billion, during the period of ten years, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said that these leaders accumulated the money through corruption and money laundering. Farrukh Habib further stated that the nation was paying the heavy interest over billions of rupee loan taken by the last governments of PPP and PML-N.

Commenting on video tap, he said that if the PML-N holds the authentic video then they should approach the courts for necessary procedure.

He said that the PML-N leaders were trying to malign the national institutions through different tactics.

The Parliamentary secretary said that judiciary should take the notice of the video tap and investigate the matter.

To a question, he said that the present government had also demanded the concerned institution to conduct inquiry to find the truth.

In reply to a question, he urged the PML-N leader to pay the outstanding bills of Punjab house besides answering the public about their corruption money.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Loan Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hotel Tours Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

8 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

8 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

8 minutes ago

Nigerian Parliament on Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest ..

8 minutes ago

Slovakia Ready to Organize Top-Level Normandy-Form ..

8 minutes ago

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.