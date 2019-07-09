PPP, PML-N leaders utilize public money for foreign trips, tips: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been using the public money for foreign tours, besides spending a colossal amount for hotel tips.

The last governments of PPP and PML-N, had borrowed the loan of Rs.24000 billion, during the period of ten years, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said that these leaders accumulated the money through corruption and money laundering. Farrukh Habib further stated that the nation was paying the heavy interest over billions of rupee loan taken by the last governments of PPP and PML-N.

Commenting on video tap, he said that if the PML-N holds the authentic video then they should approach the courts for necessary procedure.

He said that the PML-N leaders were trying to malign the national institutions through different tactics.

The Parliamentary secretary said that judiciary should take the notice of the video tap and investigate the matter.

To a question, he said that the present government had also demanded the concerned institution to conduct inquiry to find the truth.

In reply to a question, he urged the PML-N leader to pay the outstanding bills of Punjab house besides answering the public about their corruption money.