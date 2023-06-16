UrduPoint.com

PPP, PML-N Lock Horns Over Administrative Issues

Abdullah Hussain Published June 16, 2023

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2023) The differences emerged between the ruling coalition partners, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), concerning administrative matters in Punjab, a local private tv reported on Friday.

The PPP leaders, it said, expressed their grievances to party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, highlighting that the caretaker government in Punjab was neglecting their requests regarding administrative issues in the province.

The PPP members conveyed their concerns to Bilawal, stating that their appeals were consistently disregarded by provincial officials.

According to the sources, whenever they sought assistance, Punjab officials would present numerous excuses, hindering progress on even the most basic tasks such as road repairs or transfers of Station House Officers (SHOs) within the province.

In contrast, they noted that the Punjab bureaucracy swiftly resolves requests made by PML-N leaders.

Furthermore, the dissatisfied party members expressed their discontent with the appointment of the former principal secretary of the prime minister as the secretary of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. They claimed that this appointment failed to address their issues adequately.

Additionally, they highlighted that the banners welcoming Zardari were also removed by provincial authorities.

Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker CM Naqvi unexpectedly traveled to Dubai, reportedly to meet Zardari, who is undergoing an eye operation there.

