PPP, PML-N Looted Country One After Another: Sadaqat Abbasi

Wed 06th May 2020

PPP, PML-N looted country one after another: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had looted the country one after the other for last 30 years and now the country was paying the price of corruption done by them.

He said Sindh government should stop blame game against the Federal government and pay its attention to serve the people and added Sindh government had totally failed to impose an effective lockdown.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the lockdown restrictions took a serious toll for poor daily-wage earners and weak segments of society, adding there was a need to lift the lockdown to mitigate its economic impact on the masses.

He asked the Sindh government to help poor people dying of starvation due to its immature attitude.

Sadaqat said Prime Minister Imran Khan continuously reiterating that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government would not compromise on corruption and it would be eliminated at all costs.

He said Ulema and the federal government were on the same page and I personally appealed to the citizens to follow the standard operating procedures during the holy month of Ramazan.

