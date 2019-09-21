(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not support Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in his bid for Islamabad's lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP ) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N ) would not support Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in his bid for Islamabad 's lockdown.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maluana Fazl wanted to play on both sides of the wicket. He, however, said his plan for a sit-in would not have any impact on the incumbent government.

About the Sharif family, he said Shehbaz Sharif wanted to negotiate the matters with the government, but Nawaz Sharif was creating hurdles for him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to anyone involved in money laundering or plundering of the national wealth.

Imran Khan had given stance in categorical terms regarding the looters and plunderers, he added.

The prime minister, he said, would not let any corrupt flee abroad and the plea bargain was the only option such elements, Sheikh Rashid said.

Commenting on the politics and leadership of PML-N, he said Nawaz Sharif had desired that Maryam should control the party, but she lacked the capability to do so. It was Shehbaz Sharif had paved the way for Nawaz's return to country from exile through making deals, he added.

To a question about Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, he said both the brothers had engulfed the looted public money. They were British nationals and would never return to the country, he added.