PPP, PML-N popularity graph moving down: Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N's popularity graph is moving down across the country.

The people are not supporting the weak ideology of PPP and PML-N, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on rising popularity of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI leaders had won the elections twice in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa due to its better performance.

The incumbent government would complete its five year term with full support of the people, he added.

In reply to a question about horse-trading, he said the PTI leadership had set an example by ousting 17 members of KP who found involved in horse-trading.

Currently, he said, we are facing the same situation because Opposition parties had managed to divide some coalition partners.

The SAPM said the PTI leadership had asked the partners to reassemble with ruling party for betterment of the country.

He said all the coalition partners are united with PM for better future of Pakistan. About no-confidence move, he said Opposition would face indelible defeat in no-confidence move.

To a question about PTI call for public meeting in Federal capital, he said, we have invited the public to support the PTI leadership who is fighting against corruption and corrupt elements.

All Opposition would see the popularity of Imran Khan and PTI government on March 27, he said.