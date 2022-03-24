UrduPoint.com

PPP, PML-N Popularity Graph Moving Down: Awan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 11:01 PM

PPP, PML-N popularity graph moving down: Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N's popularity graph is moving down across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N's popularity graph is moving down across the country.

The people are not supporting the weak ideology of PPP and PML-N, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on rising popularity of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI leaders had won the elections twice in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa due to its better performance.

The incumbent government would complete its five year term with full support of the people, he added.

In reply to a question about horse-trading, he said the PTI leadership had set an example by ousting 17 members of KP who found involved in horse-trading.

Currently, he said, we are facing the same situation because Opposition parties had managed to divide some coalition partners.

The SAPM said the PTI leadership had asked the partners to reassemble with ruling party for betterment of the country.

He said all the coalition partners are united with PM for better future of Pakistan. About no-confidence move, he said Opposition would face indelible defeat in no-confidence move.

To a question about PTI call for public meeting in Federal capital, he said, we have invited the public to support the PTI leadership who is fighting against corruption and corrupt elements.

All Opposition would see the popularity of Imran Khan and PTI government on March 27, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Pakistan Peoples Party March Capital Development Authority Muslim TV All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test C ..

Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test Cricket team midway

9 minutes ago
 NAB focal organisation of UN Convention against Co ..

NAB focal organisation of UN Convention against Corruption: Chairman

1 minute ago
 Johnson Says UK Will Evaluate Zelenskyy's Request ..

Johnson Says UK Will Evaluate Zelenskyy's Request For Jets

1 minute ago
 Erdogan Says Discussed Turkey's Accession to EU Wi ..

Erdogan Says Discussed Turkey's Accession to EU With EU Leaders

1 minute ago
 Austrian Parliament Bans RT Broadcasting in Countr ..

Austrian Parliament Bans RT Broadcasting in Country

1 minute ago
 Three suspected robbers arrested

Three suspected robbers arrested

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>