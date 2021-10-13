PPP, PML-N promoted corruption, nepotism in their tenures: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said that previous regimes of PPP and PML-N only promoted corruption and nepotism in their tenures and violated all rules and regulations of merit system across the country.

The incumbent government was only focusing on the merit and taking steps against the corrupt system.

Usman Dar strongly rejected the derogatory language of Vice President of PML-N Maryum Nawaz regarding current situation of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that incumbent government and military leadership on same page but some elements were interested to create the communication gape between civil and military relationship.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif must come back to country and face the corruption charges and give the respect to national institutions and declare all the assets as per the demand of court, he added.