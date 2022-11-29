UrduPoint.com

PPP, PML-N Resolve To Take All Measures For Stopping Dissolution Of Punjab Assembly: SAPM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had resolved to take all possible measures for stopping dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media after a meeting of the PPP delegation, led by its Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Hassan Murtaza, with the Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz here, he said that political situation of the Punjab came under discussion in the meeting and the consultation process, initiated by the PML-N, had been moved forward.

He said that all options, including no-confidence motion, powers of governor to ask the chief minister for taking a vote of confidence from the assembly and others came under discussion to stop the dissolution of the assembly.

He said that both parties wanted that no one should steal the mandate of people and it should be respected, adding that assemblies should complete their tenure. "Options that came under discussion would be further discussed and a course of action would be announced soon," he added.

Tarar said that the meeting also discussed the anxiety found among the members of the Punjab Assembly, especially the members of the ruling coalition, over the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. "The members are not in favour of dissolution of the assembly whereas many are also in touch with us," he added. He said that It was also decided that the ties should be enhanced with the members of the coalition government in Punjab.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party had taken the shape of various groups, adding that all had a common stance that the Punjab Assembly should complete its constitutional tenure.

He said that the PPP and the PML-N smoothly completed the transition of the government in 2008 and 2013, in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

On this occasion, Hassan Murtaza thanked the PML-N for widening the consultation process and making coalition partners a part of it. He said that the PPP would stand shoulder to shoulder with its allies in the democratic struggle. "We took the responsibility for the nation and the country and it is not a power sharing but burden sharing," he added.

