UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Responsible For Gas Shortage: Minister Of State For Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:14 PM

PPP, PML-N responsible for gas shortage: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday endorsed minister for power Omer Ayub Khan's statement regarding ill-performance of the previous governments who were responsible for gas-shortage during winter in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday endorsed minister for power Omer Ayub Khan's statement regarding ill-performance of the previous governments who were responsible for gas-shortage during winter in the country.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did nothing for gas exploration over the past ten years as their attention was focused only on minting money through corruption, she mentioned.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said PML-N supporters celebrated the bail of Rana Sanaullah in a way as he was a hero.

His (Rana Sanaullah) case was still in the court and he was an accused in a narcotics case, so the opposition must not portray him as a hero, Zartaj added.

"PTI is the only political party which does not believe in doing politics over major national issues," she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Money Gas Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Central China province exports mushrooms to Russia ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses bail plea of an accus ..

6 minutes ago

Local Bodies' deptt bans cadre change, personal up ..

6 minutes ago

Dadu's 17-year-old Aamir Ali, a symbol of determin ..

6 minutes ago

26 gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Govt seeks suspension of judgment in army chief's ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.