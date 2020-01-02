PPP, PML-N responsible for gas shortage: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday endorsed minister for power Omer Ayub Khan's statement regarding ill-performance of the previous governments who were responsible for gas-shortage during winter in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday endorsed minister for power Omer Ayub Khan's statement regarding ill-performance of the previous governments who were responsible for gas-shortage during winter in the country.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did nothing for gas exploration over the past ten years as their attention was focused only on minting money through corruption, she mentioned.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said PML-N supporters celebrated the bail of Rana Sanaullah in a way as he was a hero.

His (Rana Sanaullah) case was still in the court and he was an accused in a narcotics case, so the opposition must not portray him as a hero, Zartaj added.

"PTI is the only political party which does not believe in doing politics over major national issues," she concluded.