- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PPP, PML-N responsible for gas shortage: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul
PPP, PML-N Responsible For Gas Shortage: Minister Of State For Climate Change Zartaj Gul
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:14 PM
Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday endorsed minister for power Omer Ayub Khan's statement regarding ill-performance of the previous governments who were responsible for gas-shortage during winter in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday endorsed minister for power Omer Ayub Khan's statement regarding ill-performance of the previous governments who were responsible for gas-shortage during winter in the country.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did nothing for gas exploration over the past ten years as their attention was focused only on minting money through corruption, she mentioned.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said PML-N supporters celebrated the bail of Rana Sanaullah in a way as he was a hero.
His (Rana Sanaullah) case was still in the court and he was an accused in a narcotics case, so the opposition must not portray him as a hero, Zartaj added.
"PTI is the only political party which does not believe in doing politics over major national issues," she concluded.