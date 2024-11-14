PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bilawal says he withdrew from Judicial Commission in protest, accusing PML-N of not adhering to agreement and reneging on commitments made during the constitutional process

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated that he withdrew from the Judicial Commission in protest, accusing the PML-N of not adhering to the agreement and reneging on commitments made during the constitutional process.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, Bilawal said that the PML-N government is not honoring the agreement and has backtracked on promises made during constitutional discussions. He added that there is neither respect nor cooperation in the Federal government, nor is the agreement being implemented.

Bilawal emphasized that there should be full consultation on legislation. He questioned why bills are introduced on the floor before he even receives a copy, adding that politics is about respect, not grievances. He further mentioned that worldwide, governments honor agreements with allies, and they will review if the agreement has been implemented.

The PPP chairman explained that he left the Judicial Commission as a form of protest, stating that if he were in the Commission, he would discuss the difference in the constitutional bench. He expressed concern about the consistent discriminatory treatment of rural Sindh, pointing out the need for equal representation in the Supreme Court.

Bilawal also accused the government of acting behind his back, claiming that while he was busy with the 26th amendment, the government approved canals without his knowledge, and the procedure being followed for canal approvals is inappropriate.

Regarding the Chinese ambassador’s statement on the killing of Chinese nationals, Bilawal said that Chinese citizens are both guests and friends, and strongly condemned terrorism.

He called on the government to take concrete action against terrorism rather than just making statements.

Bilawal also expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s internet policy, stating that the government is lying about internet speeds and did not consult on the ban of VPNs. He noted that had they consulted, he would have provided insight, as those making decisions seem unaware of VPNs.

He added that only agriculture and technology can support the economy, but unfortunately, the government is harming these sectors. He criticized the government for claiming to provide 4g services while actually offering 3g speeds.

Bilawal also addressed Pakistan’s relations with the U.S., saying they are not as strong as they should be. He noted that while the PPP does not favor any particular US political party, he has personal connections, including knowing Trump’s daughter and son-in-law.

He shared that Trump had once invited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for dinner, and Asif Zardari has known Trump since before his presidency. However, he acknowledged that personal ties have limited significance in diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Commission meeting, under the chairmanship of Justice Aminuddin, formed a 7-member constitutional bench to address the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary, with the Speaker nominating representatives from parliamentary parties for the Judicial Commission.