PPP, PML-N Say They Don't Support JUI-F, Fazl Claims He Had Their Backing

Tue 05th November 2019

PPP, PML-N say they don't support JUI-F, Fazl claims he had their backing

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Though the leadership of both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have already announced publicly not to back any sit-in, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday claimed of enjoying the support of all the opposition parties.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi-March-turned sit-in by his party here, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief said the whole of the opposition was united and on same page. However, any decision regarding the future strategy of the protest would be made after the consultation with the opposition leaders, he added.

Fazlur Rehman urged his followers to stay at the venue peacefully and await the final decision. "We nearing our destination." He thanked the leadership of the political parties for their support to the Azadi March. He said they putting forward conditions as it was the right of the opposition and which were not in violation of the Constitution.

He said the JUI-F believed in the women's rights as guaranteed by Quran and Sunnah and even the protection of minorities' rights was part of the party's manifesto.

He said his party had an identity as a religious party. The West had created division on the basis of the religion by calling some as extremist and the others liberal, moderate or fundamentalist.

"We are ready to cooperate with the system, but also want the implementation of the Constitution in its true spirit," he remarked.

Earlier sticking to the party's stance, PML-N leader told the media in Lahore that they would not become part of the JUI-F sit-in .

He said, "We came only for one day." Ahsan Iqbal, who along with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif addressed the JUI-F meeting, said even the party's supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had asked them to participate in the Maulana's march for one day only.

Similarly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday announced that his party would not participate in any sit-in, if announced by the JUI-F chief. From the very first day, the PPP had a consistent stance of not participating in any protest other than the Azadi March, he added.

He said the party had announced its support for the Azadi March and public gathering organized by the JUI-F and it had fulfilled its commitment.

However, he said any change in the party's stance regarding the sit-in would be subject to the decision by the party's Central Executive Committee.

