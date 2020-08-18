UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Seeks Exemption From Questioning In Corruption Cases Of Up To Rs 10m: Faisal Vawda

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

PPP, PML-N seeks exemption from questioning in corruption cases of up to Rs 10m: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had tried to get concession for the corrupt by proposing amendment in laws relating to the National Accountability (NAB) seeking exemption from questioning an accused involved in corruption of up to Rs 10 million.

He said there was no comparison between Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif as the former had neither been convicted in any corruption case nor he had any business enterprises, whereas later was a convicted criminal.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Vawda said Nawaz Sharif had staged a drama of money making by 'exporting' his sons.

He questioned that on what moral or social ground the daughter of a convict was answering to the questions of her choice during her press conference, particularly when her father had escaped and then declared a proclaimed offender.

The minister said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz did not talk about the health of her father while making allegations in her news conference. She had leveled serious allegations against institutions in he press conference after pelting stones by the PML-N workers on police.

The law enforcing agencies had shown negligence by not arresting her on the occasion, he said, adding he was hearing it for the first time that the windows of a bullet proof vehicle were broken with a brick.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Vehicle Pakistan Peoples Party Money Criminals Moral Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

4 minutes ago

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has gone into exil ..

1 minute ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Quarter-on-Quarter GD ..

2 minutes ago

England v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

1 hour ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.