PPP, PML-N Senators Demand Proper Medical Care For Asif Zardari

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:01 PM

Senators from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Monday called for providing proper medical facilities to former president Asif Ali Zardari in jail as per rules

Speaking on a point of order in the Senate, Sherry Rehman said the former president should be provided all necessary medical facilities as per the rules.

She claimed that despite the court's permission, the PPP leaders were not allowed to meet Asif Ali Zardari at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS).

Citing medical reports, she claimed that three arteries of Asif Ali Zardari were blocked and he was suffering from severe spinal issues due to which he needed immediate medical attention. He was kept in jail without any conviction, she added. "We are not against accountability but it should be across the board without any discrimination," she said.

Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafar�ul-Haq said Asif Ali Zardari and other detained leaders should be dealt with according to law.

PPP's Rehman Malik said Asif Ali Zardari should be shifted to hospital immediately as per recommendations of the medical board.

According to the jail manual, the authorities were bound to follow the advice of the medical board as he (Zardari) was suffering from high blood pressure and high sugar level, he claimed.

Maula Bakhsh Chandio of the PPP said the former president had surrendered all the powers to the Parliament.

PPP's Sassi Palijo asked the government to provide medical care to Asif Ali Zardari as per the constitution.

Usman Kakar alleged that despite the court order, children of Asif Zardari, were stopped to meet him.

PML-N's Muhammad Javed Abbasi also asked the government to treat the detained political leaders properly and provide them all the necessary medical facilities.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati said all the cases against the PML-N and PPP leaders were instituted by the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf, rather both the parties had registered the same against each other.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and the PTI government was not interfering into its affairs, he added.

About the medical facility for former Asif Zardari, he said the Minister of Interior was the right person to inform the House in that regard. He was scheduled to attend an event in Lahore today and he would apprise the House in detail on his return to the capital, the minister added.

Azam Swat, however, said the all the prisoners in jail were being dealt with as per the law and Constitution. During the PTI government, laws were equal for both the rich and the poor, he added.

About the Kashmir issue, he said the whole nation was united on the issue of Kashmir. "The people of Pakistan will stand with Kashmiris till their last drop of blood," he added.

