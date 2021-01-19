UrduPoint.com
PPP, PML-N Should Appear Before ECP Scrutiny Committee In Foreign Funding Case: Vawda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:21 PM

PPP, PML-N should appear before ECP scrutiny committee in foreign funding case: Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday asked the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to appear before the scrutiny committee constituted by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday asked the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to appear before the scrutiny committee constituted by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had provided all detail of 40,000 accounts in the foreign funding case. The PPP and PML-N were now responsible to submit detail or Names of their foreign funding accounts, he added.

The minister said the incumbent government would approach to the Supreme Court (SC) on Broadsheet matter.

To a question, he said if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was innocent then it was better for him to come back the country to face the corruption cases and lead his political party.

