PPP, PML-N Split Political Parties Of Country: Zartaj Gull

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:34 PM

PPP, PML-N split political parties of country: Zartaj Gull

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Thursday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were split political parties of the country which had lost the popularity among the masses.

The leaders of both the political parties including Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had looted the national money ruthlessly and they were facing jail due to the corruption, she stated while talking to a private news channel.

About ailing condition of Nawaz Sharif, she said the prime minister had already issued directives to the concerned for best medical treatment to the PML-N leader.

To a question, she said the courts would decide about permitting former prime minister to get further treatment abroad.

She added the government would respect the decision of the courts.

