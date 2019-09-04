UrduPoint.com
PPP, PML-N Trampled On Peoples' Aspirations: Parliamentary Secy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :People gave mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after having their aspirations trampled on by the two main political parties, PPP and PML-N, says parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating development schemes at UC-21 Karampura, Nadeem Qureshi said despite being in power for a very long time, the PML-N failed to deliver on its promises and development remained enslaved to specific areas.

He said the PPP spent four decades in winning popular support in Punjab, adding people had rejected both parties in July 2018 elections and expressed confidence on PTI.

He said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was spending billions of rupees on upgrading infrastructure facilities at union council level and was ensuring that peoples' money should be spent on facilitating people at their door step.

He said the previous government largely ignored Multan's sewerage and other infrastructure development needs but the PTI government had launched mega projects for South Punjab, particularly Multan and these were now under execution.

He said PTI was taking forward the country to join a robust process of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government was working on reforms in local government system and its completion would bring authority and funding to the local representatives to enable them work for development of the areas they represent.

The parliamentary secretary later visited different parts of the city and took briefing from officials on pace of development work.

