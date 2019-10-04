UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

PPP, PML-N using JUI-F chief for their ulterior motives: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Thursday said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) were using Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam - Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman for their ulterior motives by supporting his so called Azadi march towards the Federal capital.

Talking in a private news channel programme, he said the present government had no issue of his march and it would have no impact on the present government.

He said Fazal would wind up his march business, if he would be offered a position in the federal cabinet.

The PPP and PML-N through JUI-F march were trying to influence over the ongoing accountability process in the country.

Dar said nobody was interest in JUI-F march as they were well aware of their nefarious designs and added the people knew about their mishandling with national economy because of today Pakistan was at the brink destruction.

To a query, he said the present government had taken the initiatives to bridge the gap between trade and current account deficit.

To another question, he said the PTI government had three-point agenda including increase in exports, industrial growth and domestic consumption.

