PPP, PML-N Want To Use Maulana Fazl On Altar Of Their Political Interests: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:47 PM

PPP, PML-N want to use Maulana Fazl on altar of their political interests: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said why a political figure is not feeling pulse of the peopleShe held that two political parties want to use Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the altar of their personal interests

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said why a political figure is not feeling pulse of the peopleShe held that two political parties want to use Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the altar of their personal interests.She said in a twitter " "Maulana Sahb, please beware of their designs.

Dissension among them bears testimony the two parties PPP and PML-N want to use shoulder of Maulan Fazlur Rehman. These two parties are doing politics with Maulana Fazlur Rehman to serve their personal interests.She remarked " Maulana has remained Kashmir committee chairman.

Now time has come to retire debt of protocol and privileges. I advise Maulana Sahb to raise his voice for the oppressed Kashmiris and target fascist Modi.

