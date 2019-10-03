- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PPP, PML-N want to use Maulana Fazl on altar of their political interests: Firdous Ashiq Awan
PPP, PML-N Want To Use Maulana Fazl On Altar Of Their Political Interests: Firdous Ashiq Awan
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:47 PM
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said why a political figure is not feeling pulse of the peopleShe held that two political parties want to use Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the altar of their personal interests
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said why a political figure is not feeling pulse of the peopleShe held that two political parties want to use Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the altar of their personal interests.She said in a twitter " "Maulana Sahb, please beware of their designs.
Dissension among them bears testimony the two parties PPP and PML-N want to use shoulder of Maulan Fazlur Rehman. These two parties are doing politics with Maulana Fazlur Rehman to serve their personal interests.She remarked " Maulana has remained Kashmir committee chairman.
Now time has come to retire debt of protocol and privileges. I advise Maulana Sahb to raise his voice for the oppressed Kashmiris and target fascist Modi.