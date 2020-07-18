UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N's Politics Based On Corruption: Abbasi

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

PPP, PML-N's politics based on corruption: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday said the politics of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership was based on corruption and money laundering by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both the political parties had lost the popularity, credibility and integrity among the people as the PPP had only an intact vote in interior Sindh and the PML-N in central Punjab.

He said the PTI government under charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively working for betterment and development of the country and masses as well. The performance of PTI government was much better as compared to previous governments of PPP and PML-N.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds and he should come back to face the corruption cases registered against him instead of enjoying luxurious life in foreign country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Money Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

5 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

20 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

50 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 46,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

2 hours ago

120 more flights to repatriate Indians

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.