UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N's 'self-interest Alliance' Reaches Its End: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

PPP, PML-N's 'self-interest alliance' reaches its end: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said the self-interest alliance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had reached its logical end after Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani's appointment as opposition leader in upper house of the parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the differences among Pakistan Democratic Movement parties especially PPP and PML-N had surfaced publicly and they would further intensify with every passing day.

Sheikh Rashid said PPP would not go for resignations from assemblies as it had to lost its government in Sindh.

He said opposition parties were only safeguarding their personal and political interests and they had no concern with public issues.

He said opposition should accept the government's mandate and let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to complete its constitutional tenure. "If we failed to deliver, the people would not vote us in the next elections," he maintained.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Parliament Vote Rashid Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

16 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

56 minutes ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

17 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

17 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.