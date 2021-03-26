ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said the self-interest alliance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had reached its logical end after Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani's appointment as opposition leader in upper house of the parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the differences among Pakistan Democratic Movement parties especially PPP and PML-N had surfaced publicly and they would further intensify with every passing day.

Sheikh Rashid said PPP would not go for resignations from assemblies as it had to lost its government in Sindh.

He said opposition parties were only safeguarding their personal and political interests and they had no concern with public issues.

He said opposition should accept the government's mandate and let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to complete its constitutional tenure. "If we failed to deliver, the people would not vote us in the next elections," he maintained.